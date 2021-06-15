G Leonard Baker, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 956,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.