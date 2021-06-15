Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.23. 752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

