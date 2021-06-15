Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $67.33 million and $542,430.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

