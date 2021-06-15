GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.23. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 28,351 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $516,086.68. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

