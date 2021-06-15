Game.com Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $352,730.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

