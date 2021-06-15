Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Hits $4.69 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $92,703.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

