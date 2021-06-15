Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $86,369.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

