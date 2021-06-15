GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 493,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,648. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

