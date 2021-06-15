GB Group’s (GBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.
GBG stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 884 ($11.55). 389,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,520. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 999 ($13.05).
About GB Group
