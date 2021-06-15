GB Group’s (GBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

GBG stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 884 ($11.55). 389,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,520. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

