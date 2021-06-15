GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 22,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

