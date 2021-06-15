Geeq Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $224,841.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00781037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

