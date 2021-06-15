General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,578 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 148,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.