Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and $290,727.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00008662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

