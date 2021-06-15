Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 74,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.