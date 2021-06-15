Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,023. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

