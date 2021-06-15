GeoDB Market Capitalization Achieves $7.27 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $110,992.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,069,119 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

