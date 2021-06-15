Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,296,417 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Comcast worth $3,927,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,195,422,000 after buying an additional 442,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. 117,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

