Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Target worth $1,551,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.15. 22,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,476. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $115.23 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

