Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 404,120 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Tesla worth $7,973,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.93 on Tuesday, reaching $609.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.40 billion, a PE ratio of 617.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

