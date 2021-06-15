Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of United Parcel Service worth $1,785,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.10. 22,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

