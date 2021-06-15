Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,396,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 251,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

