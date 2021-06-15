Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Billion Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Amgen worth $2,402,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,373.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 208,125 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 21,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89. The company has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

