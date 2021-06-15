Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,621,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 97,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Oracle worth $2,002,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.51. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,912,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

