Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Billion Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of PepsiCo worth $3,072,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.61. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

