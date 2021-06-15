Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Billion Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of The Home Depot worth $5,125,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.91. 71,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The firm has a market cap of $324.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

