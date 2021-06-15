Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of The Procter & Gamble worth $5,489,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.46. 85,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

