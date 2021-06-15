Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 153,433 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Deere & Company worth $1,768,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

