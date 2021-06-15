Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 910,648 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of NIKE worth $2,653,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NKE stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. 113,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.65. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

