Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 47,642 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,588,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Honeywell International worth $2,292,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.38. 10,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

