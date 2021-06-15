GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.63

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $14.50. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 251,270 shares trading hands.

GPRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.94 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

