GeyserCoin (GSR) One Day Volume Tops $309.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $63,384.47 and $309.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89,143.79 or 2.20163584 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,519,036 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

