Ghost (GHOST) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.69 million and $193,226.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,616,308 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

