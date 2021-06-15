Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.26

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 9806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

