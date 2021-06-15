Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,186.65. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,453.00 and a 52 week high of $4,519.50.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

