Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

