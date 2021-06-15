Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.98

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLAPY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

