Glenview Trust Co Acquires 12,703 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.83. 331,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.