Glenview Trust Co Acquires 640 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,062,945 shares of company stock worth $645,128,183. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.