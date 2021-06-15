Glenview Trust Co Acquires 7,876 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 405,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

