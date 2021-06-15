Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $304.10. The company had a trading volume of 137,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $323.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.