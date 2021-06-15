Glenview Trust Co Has $22.93 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 116,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

