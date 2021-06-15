Glenview Trust Co Has $9.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,403,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

