Glenview Trust Co Purchases 705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $34,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $68,439,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

