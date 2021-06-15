Glenview Trust Co Purchases 9,762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 287,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

