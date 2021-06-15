Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. 352,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,554,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

