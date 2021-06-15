Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.01. 128,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.