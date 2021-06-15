Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,245 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.