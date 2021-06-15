Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $32.97 million and approximately $588,627.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,172,095 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

