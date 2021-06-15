Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.34. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 10,128 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $404.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

