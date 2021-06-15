Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

